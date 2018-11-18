Dr. Waller accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mark Waller, PHD
Overview
Dr. Mark Waller, PHD is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Porterville, CA.
Locations
- 1 851 W Morton Ave Ste A, Porterville, CA 93257 Directions (888) 401-6275
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
He made a huge impact in our relationship and gave us necessary tools to use daily. He’s very direct and candy coats nothing so if you don’t want the blunt truth, go get humored elsewhere. In a few short sessions I mastered my thoughts and learned so much about my past. I highly recommend him for those who are willing to do necessary work for improved relationships all around. The lion and unicorn concept is incredible. We’re very grateful for him and will return for fine tuning. Thanks so much!
About Dr. Mark Waller, PHD
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Waller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Waller. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Waller.
