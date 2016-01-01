See All Physical Therapists in Brainerd, MN
Mark Wassink, PT

Physical Therapy
Map Pin Small Brainerd, MN
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Mark Wassink, PT

Mark Wassink, PT is a Physical Therapist in Brainerd, MN. 

Mark Wassink works at Essentia Health St. Joseph's Rehabilitation Center (Brainerd) in Brainerd, MN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Mark Wassink's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Essentia Health St. Joseph's Rehabilitation Center (Brainerd)
    2016 S 6th St, Brainerd, MN 56401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    6:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    6:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    6:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    6:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    6:00am - 6:00pm

About Mark Wassink, PT

Specialties
  • Physical Therapy
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1972988285
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center

