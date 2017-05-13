Mark Weiss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Mark Weiss, PSY
Overview
Mark Weiss, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Merrick, NY.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 1841 Merrick Ave, Merrick, NY 11566 Directions (516) 374-6577
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Mark Weiss?
Dr. Weiss pays close attention to his clients and overall is a brilliant psychologist. He has helped me tremendously in a brief period of time. My anxiety has greatly decreased, and he has taught me several coping skills to utilize. I strongly recommend him!
About Mark Weiss, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1003116831
Frequently Asked Questions
8 patients have reviewed Mark Weiss. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mark Weiss.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mark Weiss, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mark Weiss appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.