Dr. White has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mark White, PHD
Overview
Dr. Mark White, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Manasquan, NJ.
Dr. White works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Mark White Ph.d. P.A.2517 Highway 35 Bldg J, Manasquan, NJ 08736 Directions (732) 528-7844
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. White?
One of the best doctor's that I have ever been to. I can honestly say he saved my life.
About Dr. Mark White, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1205956711
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. White works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. White. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. White.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. White, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. White appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.