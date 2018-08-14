Dr. Womack accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mark Womack, PHD
Overview
Dr. Mark Womack, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Hixson, TN.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 4600 Hixson Pike Ste 201, Hixson, TN 37343 Directions (423) 648-3150
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing doctor! He's well informed and "shoots straight", with a great bedside manner. Blessed to have him as my doctor!
About Dr. Mark Womack, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Womack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Womack. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Womack.
