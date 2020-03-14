Dr. Barnett has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Markitta Barnett, OD
Dr. Markitta Barnett, OD is an Optometrist in Jbsa Ft Sam Houston, TX.
Dr. Barnett works at
Dr. Barnett's Office Locations
Optometry Clinic2490 7th St Bldg 372, Jbsa Ft Sam Houston, TX 78234 Directions (210) 223-1104
Associate Family Health Center415 BROCKMAN MCCLIMON RD, Greer, SC 29651 Directions (864) 989-1432
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I found her to be thorough and professional. I appreciate her willingness to refer me to an ophthalmologist to further meet my needs
- Optometry
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barnett accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barnett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barnett works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Barnett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barnett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barnett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barnett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.