Dr. Marla Hamilton, DC
Overview
Dr. Marla Hamilton, DC is a Chiropractor in Brea, CA. They graduated from Southern California University of Health Sciences.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 411 Atlas St Ste A, Brea, CA 92821 Directions (562) 347-3587
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Specialty Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Marla is the doctor with the magic hands. I had back surgery in 2008 and could not walk for over two months. Fortunately I ran into a neighbor who had gone to Dr. Marla and within a week and a half I was walking without crutches and extraordinary pain. She is not what you think about a chiropractor, she listens to your problem and she works with you to use the correct treatment for your problem. If you have had chronic pain, Dr. Marla may be the answer to your prayers.
About Dr. Marla Hamilton, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1841335817
Education & Certifications
- Southern California University of Health Sciences
- California State University, Northridge
