Marland Kaplan, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Marland Kaplan, FNP

Marland Kaplan, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Brooklyn, NY. 

Marland Kaplan works at Avenue X Primary Medical Care PC in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Marland Kaplan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Paukman BioAge Clinic
    400 Avenue X, Brooklyn, NY 11223 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (917) 805-1100

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Marland Kaplan, FNP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1912471749
Frequently Asked Questions

Marland Kaplan, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Marland Kaplan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Marland Kaplan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Marland Kaplan works at Avenue X Primary Medical Care PC in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Marland Kaplan’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Marland Kaplan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Marland Kaplan.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Marland Kaplan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Marland Kaplan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

