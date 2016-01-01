Marlee Colligan accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Marlee Colligan, PA-C
Overview of Marlee Colligan, PA-C
Marlee Colligan, PA-C is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Hendersonville, NC.
Marlee Colligan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Marlee Colligan's Office Locations
-
1
A hospital department of AdventHealth Hendersonville80 Doctors Dr Ste 2C, Hendersonville, NC 28792 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Hendersonville
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Marlee Colligan?
About Marlee Colligan, PA-C
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1508117763
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Marlee Colligan using Healthline FindCare.
Marlee Colligan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Marlee Colligan works at
Marlee Colligan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Marlee Colligan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Marlee Colligan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Marlee Colligan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.