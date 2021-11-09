See All Family Doctors in Langhorne, PA
Marlene Daly, CRNP

Family Medicine
4.9 (76)
Call for new patient details
Overview of Marlene Daly, CRNP

Marlene Daly, CRNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Langhorne, PA. 

Marlene Daly works at Aria - Jefferson Regional Cardiovascular Associates in Langhorne, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Marlene Daly's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Northeast Cardiovascular at Bucks
    390 Middletown Blvd Ste 604, Langhorne, PA 19047 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 76 ratings
    Patient Ratings (76)
    5 Star
    (67)
    4 Star
    (8)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 09, 2021
    Marlene Daly and the entire staff are very professional, efficient and considerate. Marlene is a great listener and will spend the time to answer all of your questions. I particularly appreciate the on going plan she gives you, so that you know exactly what to do.
    Theresa Cope — Nov 09, 2021
    About Marlene Daly, CRNP

    • Family Medicine
    • English
    • Female
    • 1366414765
    Education & Certifications

    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Frankford Hospital
    • Jefferson Bucks Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Marlene Daly has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Marlene Daly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Marlene Daly works at Aria - Jefferson Regional Cardiovascular Associates in Langhorne, PA. View the full address on Marlene Daly’s profile.

    76 patients have reviewed Marlene Daly. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Marlene Daly.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Marlene Daly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Marlene Daly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

