Marlene Josephs, MAMFT
Overview
Marlene Josephs, MAMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Los Angeles, CA.
Marlene Josephs works at
Locations
Michael D Choi MD Inc11500 W Olympic Blvd Ste 400, Los Angeles, CA 90064 Directions (310) 235-9990
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Value Options
Ratings & Reviews
Marlene is a terrific therapist. She is intelligent, thoughtful and knowledgeable.
About Marlene Josephs, MAMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1558438911
Education & Certifications
- Uc Berkeley, Sonoma State University
