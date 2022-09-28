See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Bronx, NY
Marlene Taylor, PA-C

Internal Medicine
4.2 (10)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Marlene Taylor, PA-C

Marlene Taylor, PA-C is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bronx, NY. 

Marlene Taylor works at 718 920-8542 in Bronx, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Marlene Taylor's Office Locations

  1. 1
    718 920-8542
    111 E 210th St, Bronx, NY 10467 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 920-1234

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Montefiore Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Suture Removal Chevron Icon
Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • EmblemHealth
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Marlene Taylor, PA-C

    • Internal Medicine
    • English
    • 1467678920
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Sophie Davis School of Biomedical Education
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Marlene Taylor has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Marlene Taylor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Marlene Taylor works at 718 920-8542 in Bronx, NY. View the full address on Marlene Taylor’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Marlene Taylor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Marlene Taylor.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Marlene Taylor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Marlene Taylor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

