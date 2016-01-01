See All Family Doctors in Charlotte, NC
Marlisa Bullock, ANP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Marlisa Bullock, ANP

Family Medicine
1.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Marlisa Bullock, ANP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Charlotte, NC. 

Marlisa Bullock works at Novant Health Neurology & Sleep - Midtown in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Neurology & Sleep - Midtown
    1918 Randolph Rd Ste 400, Charlotte, NC 28207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 951-1279
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Marlisa Bullock?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Marlisa Bullock, ANP
    How would you rate your experience with Marlisa Bullock, ANP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Marlisa Bullock to family and friends

    Marlisa Bullock's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Marlisa Bullock

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Marlisa Bullock, ANP.

    About Marlisa Bullock, ANP

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1134555139
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Marlisa Bullock, ANP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Marlisa Bullock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Marlisa Bullock has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Marlisa Bullock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Marlisa Bullock works at Novant Health Neurology & Sleep - Midtown in Charlotte, NC. View the full address on Marlisa Bullock’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Marlisa Bullock. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Marlisa Bullock.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Marlisa Bullock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Marlisa Bullock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.