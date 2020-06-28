See All Nurse Practitioners in Albuquerque, NM
Marlyn Newby, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
2.1 (15)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Marlyn Newby, NP

Marlyn Newby, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Albuquerque, NM. 

Marlyn Newby works at Optum New Mexico in Albuquerque, NM. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Marlyn Newby's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Lovelace Health Systems Inc
    9101 Montgomery Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 275-4288
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Presbyterian Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    About Marlyn Newby, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1629091731
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Marlyn Newby, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Marlyn Newby is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Marlyn Newby has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Marlyn Newby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Marlyn Newby works at Optum New Mexico in Albuquerque, NM. View the full address on Marlyn Newby’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Marlyn Newby. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Marlyn Newby.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Marlyn Newby, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Marlyn Newby appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

