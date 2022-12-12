Marlyne Charles, CNM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Marlyne Charles is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Marlyne Charles, CNM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Marlyne Charles, CNM
Marlyne Charles, CNM is an Obstetrics Specialist in Huntington Station, NY.
Marlyne Charles works at
Marlyne Charles' Office Locations
New York University Huntington Medical G180 E Pulaski Rd Ste E1-200, Huntington Station, NY 11746 Directions (631) 425-2218
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
When my baby heart rate was dropping Marlyne sent us to the hospital right away to be induced. Even though she wasn’t on call she still managed to show up to deliver me right as I got to 10 centimeters dilated. She is a life saver and I hope she’s there to deliver my future pregnancies.
About Marlyne Charles, CNM
- Obstetrics
- English
- 1023108834
