Marlyne Charles, CNM

Obstetrics
4.5 (13)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Marlyne Charles, CNM

Marlyne Charles, CNM is an Obstetrics Specialist in Huntington Station, NY. 

Marlyne Charles works at NYU Langone Huntington Medical Group in Huntington Station, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Marlyne Charles' Office Locations

  1. 1
    New York University Huntington Medical G
    180 E Pulaski Rd Ste E1-200, Huntington Station, NY 11746 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 425-2218

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
  • NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 12, 2022
    When my baby heart rate was dropping Marlyne sent us to the hospital right away to be induced. Even though she wasn’t on call she still managed to show up to deliver me right as I got to 10 centimeters dilated. She is a life saver and I hope she’s there to deliver my future pregnancies.
    Sharifa S — Dec 12, 2022
    Photo: Marlyne Charles, CNM
    About Marlyne Charles, CNM

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1023108834
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Marlyne Charles, CNM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Marlyne Charles is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Marlyne Charles has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Marlyne Charles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Marlyne Charles works at NYU Langone Huntington Medical Group in Huntington Station, NY. View the full address on Marlyne Charles’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Marlyne Charles. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Marlyne Charles.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Marlyne Charles, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Marlyne Charles appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.