Dr. Marlys Lamar, PHD
Overview
Dr. Marlys Lamar, PHD is a Counselor in Denton, TX.
Dr. Lamar works at
Locations
North East Therapeutics Pllc415 S Elm St Ste 101, Denton, TX 76201 Directions (940) 566-5802
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lamar was my therapist for ~5 years. I sought her help after my first counselor terminated the relationship due to frequent tardiness and missed appointments. I was in a deep depression and felt utterly hopeless. I was also defending myself with an arsenal of intellectualizations that were only serving to obscure the true reasons for my suffering, which lay in painful early life experiences and developmental patterns that continued into adulthood. With the help of Dr. Lamar, I was able to make sense of my issues, develop some self-esteem, build healthier coping skills, and push forward. Although I am not completely free of difficulties, I now occupy a high-status position in society, maintain a healthy relationship, and am functional enough to support myself and my partner. I am also (sometimes) happy. I cannot thank Dr. Lamar enough for what she's done for me, and I would recommend her to any person who needs someone to truly understand them and help them build the life they want.
About Dr. Marlys Lamar, PHD
- Counseling
- English
- 1336271345
