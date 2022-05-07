Marressa Henderson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Marressa Henderson, PA-C
Overview
Marressa Henderson, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Evansville, IN.
Locations
Pain Mgmt. Centers of America Psc1101 Professional Blvd, Evansville, IN 47714 Directions (812) 477-7246Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Ratings & Reviews
She is extremely intelligent, but also a good listener, and you can tell she truly cares about her patients.
About Marressa Henderson, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
5 patients have reviewed Marressa Henderson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Marressa Henderson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.