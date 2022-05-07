See All Physicians Assistants in Evansville, IN
Marressa Henderson, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
3.4 (5)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Marressa Henderson, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Evansville, IN. 

Marressa Henderson works at Advanced Pain Care Clinic in Evansville, IN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pain Mgmt. Centers of America Psc
    1101 Professional Blvd, Evansville, IN 47714 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 477-7246
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Ratings & Reviews
3.4
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
May 07, 2022
She is extremely intelligent, but also a good listener, and you can tell she truly cares about her patients.
Rachel W — May 07, 2022
About Marressa Henderson, PA-C

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1609487065
NPI Number
Frequently Asked Questions

Marressa Henderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Marressa Henderson works at Advanced Pain Care Clinic in Evansville, IN. View the full address on Marressa Henderson’s profile.

5 patients have reviewed Marressa Henderson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Marressa Henderson.

