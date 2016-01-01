See All Nurse Practitioners in Jackson, MS
Marsha Austin, FNP-BC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.0 (2)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Marsha Austin, FNP-BC

Marsha Austin, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Jackson, MS. 

Marsha Austin works at Jackson Hinds Comprehensv Hlth in Jackson, MS. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Marsha Austin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jackson Hinds Comp Hlth. Ctr Dental Mo
    3502 W Northside Dr, Jackson, MS 39213 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (601) 362-5321
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 1:00pm
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Marsha Austin, FNP-BC

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1851622120
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Marsha Austin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Marsha Austin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Marsha Austin works at Jackson Hinds Comprehensv Hlth in Jackson, MS. View the full address on Marsha Austin’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Marsha Austin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Marsha Austin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Marsha Austin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Marsha Austin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

