Dr. Marsha Friedman, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Friedman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marsha Friedman, PHD
Overview
Dr. Marsha Friedman, PHD is a Psychologist in Jenkintown, PA.
Dr. Friedman works at
Locations
-
1
Marsha Friedman, PhD.101 Greenwood Ave Ste 410, Jenkintown, PA 19046 Directions (215) 514-3464
- 2 6060 Ridge Ave Fl 2, Philadelphia, PA 19128 Directions (215) 514-3464
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Capital Blue Cross
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Friedman?
Helpful in every way. Always available.
About Dr. Marsha Friedman, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1033272588
Education & Certifications
- Philadelphia Psychiatric Center
- University of Pennsylvania
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Friedman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Friedman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Friedman works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Friedman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Friedman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Friedman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Friedman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.