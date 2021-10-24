Marsha Miller has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Marsha Miller, APRN
Overview of Marsha Miller, APRN
Marsha Miller, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in New Haven, CT.
Marsha Miller works at
Marsha Miller's Office Locations
Ynh Medical Services PC20 York St # CB-2041, New Haven, CT 06510 Directions (203) 688-4748
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
I could not see Dr. Selzer, my usual cardiologist, so I was booked for an appointment with Marsha Lynn Miller. I was drawn to her immediately. We talked about my issue and she gave me her full attention and talked to me about what we might need to do about the issue I was having. She went into great detail and was so pleasant that I felt as though I had bonded with her. She didn’t rush me and she let me talk about things that I needed to talk about and then booked me for a test. She called me immediately the next morning and gave me the results of my test. I would highly, highly recommend this wonderful healthcare provider! Without a doubt. Whoever gave her that one star in a previous review, was completely off-base! Thank you Marsha Lynn Miller for everything you did for me and it was such a pleasure to meet you!
About Marsha Miller, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1306259296
Frequently Asked Questions
