Marsha Miller, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.0 (2)
Overview of Marsha Miller, APRN

Marsha Miller, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in New Haven, CT. 

Marsha Miller works at Yale New Haven Health System in New Haven, CT. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Marsha Miller's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ynh Medical Services PC
    20 York St # CB-2041, New Haven, CT 06510 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 688-4748
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Oct 24, 2021
    I could not see Dr. Selzer, my usual cardiologist, so I was booked for an appointment with Marsha Lynn Miller. I was drawn to her immediately. We talked about my issue and she gave me her full attention and talked to me about what we might need to do about the issue I was having. She went into great detail and was so pleasant that I felt as though I had bonded with her. She didn’t rush me and she let me talk about things that I needed to talk about and then booked me for a test. She called me immediately the next morning and gave me the results of my test. I would highly, highly recommend this wonderful healthcare provider! Without a doubt. Whoever gave her that one star in a previous review, was completely off-base! Thank you Marsha Lynn Miller for everything you did for me and it was such a pleasure to meet you!
    Janice S — Oct 24, 2021
    About Marsha Miller, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1306259296
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Marsha Miller has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Marsha Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Marsha Miller works at Yale New Haven Health System in New Haven, CT. View the full address on Marsha Miller’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Marsha Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Marsha Miller.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Marsha Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Marsha Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

