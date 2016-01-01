See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Rancho Cucamonga, CA
Marsha Porshin, MFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
Marsha Porshin, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Rancho Cucamonga, CA. 

Marsha Porshin works at Sofia Firoz M.d.inc in Rancho Cucamonga, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sofia Firoz M.d.inc
    8253 White Oak Ave, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 987-1997
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    About Marsha Porshin, MFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1679779425
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Marsha Porshin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Marsha Porshin works at Sofia Firoz M.d.inc in Rancho Cucamonga, CA. View the full address on Marsha Porshin’s profile.

    Marsha Porshin has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Marsha Porshin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Marsha Porshin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Marsha Porshin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

