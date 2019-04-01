See All Family Doctors in Oak Ridge, NC
Marsha White, AGNP

Family Medicine
Marsha White, AGNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Oak Ridge, NC. 

Marsha White works at Novant Health Northwest Family Medicine in Oak Ridge, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Novant Health Northwest Family Medicine
    7607 Nc-68 Ste B, Oak Ridge, NC 27310 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 571-7829
    Apr 01, 2019
    Very intelligent and companionate provider. Would recommend anyone to see her if they're looking for a new PCP. I feel blessed to have her on my healthcare team.
    About Marsha White, AGNP

    • Family Medicine
    • English
    • Female
    • 1902264195
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
    • Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
    • Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
    • Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center

