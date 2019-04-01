Marsha White, AGNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Marsha White is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Marsha White, AGNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Marsha White, AGNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Oak Ridge, NC.
Marsha White works at
Locations
-
1
Novant Health Northwest Family Medicine7607 Nc-68 Ste B, Oak Ridge, NC 27310 Directions (336) 571-7829
Insurance Accepted
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Marsha White?
Very intelligent and companionate provider. Would recommend anyone to see her if they’re looking for a new PCP. I feel blessed to have her on my healthcare team.
About Marsha White, AGNP
- Family Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1902264195
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
- Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Marsha White accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Marsha White using Healthline FindCare.
Marsha White has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Marsha White works at
Marsha White has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Marsha White.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Marsha White, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Marsha White appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.