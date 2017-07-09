Dr. Ketchel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marta Ketchel, PHD
Overview
Dr. Marta Ketchel, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Tucson, AZ.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 3060 N Swan Rd, Tucson, AZ 85712 Directions (520) 323-3156
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Ketchel was a really good psychologist. Good at giving CBT tips and tips on how to deal with normal stressors of life. Flexible with hours; good scheduling. Unfortunately my insurance didn't cover her after a point, otherwise I would have kept going to her.
About Dr. Marta Ketchel, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1083672349
Frequently Asked Questions
