Marta Marshall accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Marta Marshall, LMHC
Overview
Marta Marshall, LMHC is a Counselor in Tampa, FL.
Locations
- 1 13902 N Dale Mabry Hwy Ste 107, Tampa, FL 33618 Directions (813) 908-2228
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been with Marta through some ebbs and flows in my life. She’s an empathetic listener and a realistic speaker. YOU are worth the investment, but you also have to do the work it takes! Whenever you’re ready, reach out. I’m so glad I did!
About Marta Marshall, LMHC
- Counseling
- English
- 1457438384
Frequently Asked Questions
Marta Marshall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Marta Marshall. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Marta Marshall.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Marta Marshall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Marta Marshall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.