Dr. Simopoulos Pickens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marta Simopoulos Pickens, PHD
Overview
Dr. Marta Simopoulos Pickens, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in El Dorado Hills, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 4944 Windplay Dr Ste 320, El Dorado Hills, CA 95762 Directions (916) 933-4195
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Simopoulos Pickens?
About Dr. Marta Simopoulos Pickens, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1134541998
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Simopoulos Pickens has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Simopoulos Pickens.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Simopoulos Pickens, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Simopoulos Pickens appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.