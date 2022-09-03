See All Family Doctors in Fontana, CA
Martha Ajca, PA-C

Family Medicine
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Martha Ajca, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fontana, CA. They graduated from Riverside County Regional Medical Center and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of San Bernardino and St. Bernardine Medical Center.

Martha Ajca works at Dignity Health Medical Group - Inland Empire in Fontana, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Dignity Health Medical Group - Inland Empire
    Dignity Health Medical Group - Inland Empire
17051 Sierra Lakes Pkwy Ste 101, Fontana, CA 92336

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Actinic Keratosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Abdominal Pain
Actinic Keratosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)

Abdominal Pain
Actinic Keratosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Back Pain
Blood Allergy Testing
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Chest Pain
Cholesterol Diseases
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Diabetes
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis
Diverticulosis
Dizziness
Drug Allergy Testing
Dyslipidemia
Earwax Buildup
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Gait Abnormality
Ganglion Cyst
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
Hair Loss
Headache
Heart Disease
Hernia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Joint Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
McMurray's Test
Memory Evaluation
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Neck Muscle Strain
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoporosis
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Overweight
Patch Testing
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pollen Allergy
Polyneuropathy
Potassium Deficiency
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Rash
Skin Screenings
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Tuberculosis Screening
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
VAP Lipid Testing
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
Warts
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Inland Empire Health Plan
    • Medicare
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 03, 2022
    About Martha Ajca, PA-C

    • Family Medicine
    • English, Spanish
    • Female
    • 1396175758
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Riverside County Regional Medical Center
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Community Hospital Of San Bernardino
    • St. Bernardine Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Martha Ajca, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Martha Ajca is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Martha Ajca has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Martha Ajca has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Martha Ajca works at Dignity Health Medical Group - Inland Empire in Fontana, CA. View the full address on Martha Ajca’s profile.

    Martha Ajca has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Martha Ajca.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Martha Ajca, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Martha Ajca appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.