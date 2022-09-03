Martha Ajca, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Martha Ajca is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Martha Ajca, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Martha Ajca, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fontana, CA. They graduated from Riverside County Regional Medical Center and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of San Bernardino and St. Bernardine Medical Center.
Dignity Health Medical Group - Inland Empire, 17051 Sierra Lakes Pkwy Ste 101, Fontana, CA 92336
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Inland Empire Health Plan
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
She was very kind, caring, and understanding. It is evident that she is very knowledgeable and she offered great support and advice. She was amazing and I would highly recommend her!
- Family Medicine
- English, Spanish
- Female
- 1396175758
- Riverside County Regional Medical Center
- Community Hospital Of San Bernardino
- St. Bernardine Medical Center
