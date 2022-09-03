Overview

Martha Ajca, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fontana, CA. They graduated from Riverside County Regional Medical Center and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of San Bernardino and St. Bernardine Medical Center.



Martha Ajca works at Dignity Health Medical Group - Inland Empire in Fontana, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.