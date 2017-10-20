Dr. Martha Barnard, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barnard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Martha Barnard, PHD
Overview
Dr. Martha Barnard, PHD is a Psychologist in Prairie Village, KS.
Dr. Barnard works at
Locations
Village Office Center Suite 3197301 Mission Rd Ste 319, Prairie Village, KS 66208 Directions (913) 588-1227
- Aetna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She was very warm and offered great insights. I felt very comfortable with her.
About Dr. Martha Barnard, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1326140732
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barnard accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barnard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barnard works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Barnard. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barnard.
