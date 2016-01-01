Martha Bujanda accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Martha Bujanda, LPC
Overview
Martha Bujanda, LPC is a Counselor in Harahan, LA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 5817 Citrus Blvd Ste N, Harahan, LA 70123 Directions (504) 464-0555
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Martha Bujanda?
About Martha Bujanda, LPC
- Counseling
- English, Spanish
- 1144734898
Frequently Asked Questions
Martha Bujanda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Martha Bujanda speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Martha Bujanda. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Martha Bujanda.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Martha Bujanda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Martha Bujanda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.