Martha Bush, LMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Martha Bush is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Martha Bush, LMFT
Overview
Martha Bush, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Glenside, PA.
Locations
Martha W. Bush309 W Glenside Ave, Glenside, PA 19038 Directions (215) 884-3903
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Devon Health
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Martha has an overarching vision of how to help. She listens to the point of taking notes! She keeps the focus on the work; doesn’t let distractions/bs get in the way.
About Martha Bush, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1265446413
Education & Certifications
- GEORGIA STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Martha Bush accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Martha Bush has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Martha Bush. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Martha Bush.
