Dr. Martha Carmody, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Martha Carmody, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Albuquerque, NM.
Dr. Carmody works at
Locations
1
Cross Roots Counseling LLC121 Wellesley Dr Se, Albuquerque, NM 87106 Directions (505) 266-0025
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Presbyterian Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Carmody is a wonderful woman and a fantastic therapist. She tailored her approach to meet my specific needs and helped me work through issues by listening attentively and asking leading questions. Her office is incredibly friendly and professional, and they have snacks! I wish everyone could have such a smooth and positive mental health counseling experience.
About Dr. Martha Carmody, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1538293055
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carmody has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Carmody. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carmody.
