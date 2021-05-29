See All Counselors in North Beach, MD
Martha Kesler, LCPC

Counseling
15 years of experience

Martha Kesler, LCPC is a Counselor in North Beach, MD. They specialize in Counseling, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Capella University, Minnesota - PhD and is affiliated with Anne Arundel Medical Center and Calverthealth Medical Center.

Martha Kesler works at Bayside Therapy PC in North Beach, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Bayside Therapy PC
    8835 Chesapeake Ave, North Beach, MD 20714 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 399-4696
    Monday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    10:00am - 7:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
  • Anne Arundel Medical Center
  • Calverthealth Medical Center

Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Anxiety Attack
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
Behavioral Disorders
Bipolar Disorder
Couples Therapy
Depressive Disorders
Family Counseling
Individual Therapy
Marital Therapy
Marriage Break-Up
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Relationship Issues
Separation Anxiety
Substance Abuse
Substance Dependence
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Maryland Physicians Care
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    May 29, 2021
    She seems to be smart and friendly. Asked the right questions and gave good suggestions and things to think about.
    About Martha Kesler, LCPC

    • Counseling
    • English
    • 1720264385
    Education & Certifications

    • Washington DC General Practice Post Doctoral Fellowship
    • Maryland Department of Corrections
    • Capella University, Minnesota - PhD
    • University Of Baltimore
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Martha Kesler, LCPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Martha Kesler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Martha Kesler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Martha Kesler works at Bayside Therapy PC in North Beach, MD. View the full address on Martha Kesler’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Martha Kesler. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Martha Kesler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Martha Kesler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Martha Kesler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

