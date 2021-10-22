See All Nurse Practitioners in Rochester, NY
Martha Klaver, NP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Martha Klaver, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Martha Klaver, NP

Martha Klaver, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Rochester, NY. 

Martha Klaver works at Aids Rochester Inc. in Rochester, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Carnel Jackson, DNP
Dr. Carnel Jackson, DNP
3.4 (5)
View Profile

Martha Klaver's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Aids Rochester Inc.
    1350 University Ave, Rochester, NY 14607 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (585) 287-5622

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Martha Klaver?

Oct 22, 2021
Hi mom
— Oct 22, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Martha Klaver, NP
How would you rate your experience with Martha Klaver, NP?
  • Likelihood of recommending Martha Klaver to family and friends

Martha Klaver's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Martha Klaver

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Martha Klaver, NP.

About Martha Klaver, NP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1851805808
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Martha Klaver has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Martha Klaver works at Aids Rochester Inc. in Rochester, NY. View the full address on Martha Klaver’s profile.

Martha Klaver has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Martha Klaver.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Martha Klaver, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Martha Klaver appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Martha Klaver, NP?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.