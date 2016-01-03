Martha Slattery, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Martha Slattery is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Martha Slattery, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Martha Slattery, NP
Martha Slattery, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Brockton, MA.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.
Martha Slattery's Office Locations
- 1 650 Centre St Ste 102W, Brockton, MA 02302 Directions (508) 580-8682
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Network Health
- Tufts Health Plan
- UniCare
This provider was second to none. She was attentive, thorough, and made me feel like I was the most important person she had ever treated. Her follow-up was fantastic when she made sure that I go through with my mammogram, and a follow-up appointment. I would highly recommend her to any patient looking for a Nurse Practitioner in this area.
About Martha Slattery, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1619127040
Martha Slattery has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Martha Slattery has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
7 patients have reviewed Martha Slattery. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Martha Slattery.
