See All Nurse Practitioners in Germantown, TN
Martha Smith, NP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Martha Smith, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Martha Smith, NP

Martha Smith, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Germantown, TN. 

Martha Smith works at Memphis Children's Clinic PLLC in Germantown, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Romana Magtoto, APRN
Romana Magtoto, APRN
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Jason Sasser, FNP
Jason Sasser, FNP
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Nikita Coleman Smith, NP
Nikita Coleman Smith, NP
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Martha Smith's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Memphis Children s Clinic PLLC
    7705 Poplar Ave, Germantown, TN 38138 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 244-5299
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Martha Smith?

    Photo: Martha Smith, NP
    How would you rate your experience with Martha Smith, NP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Martha Smith to family and friends

    Martha Smith's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Martha Smith

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Martha Smith, NP.

    About Martha Smith, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1770637464
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Martha Smith, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Martha Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Martha Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Martha Smith works at Memphis Children's Clinic PLLC in Germantown, TN. View the full address on Martha Smith’s profile.

    Martha Smith has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Martha Smith.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Martha Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Martha Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Martha Smith, NP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.