Dr. Martha Sparks, PHD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Martha Sparks, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in New York, NY.
Dr. Sparks works at
Mount Sinai West-institute for Advanced Medicine Samuels Clinic1000 10th Ave Ste 2T, New York, NY 10019 Directions (212) 523-6500
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Dr.Sparks is wonderful caring therapist. She is genuinely concerned about her patients. I am lucky to have her as my therapist. She listens to what I say and understands what I am experiencing. I am here because of Dr. Spaarks!
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1295175933
Dr. Sparks accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
