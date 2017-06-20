Dr. Martha Wang, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Martha Wang, PHD
Overview
Dr. Martha Wang, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Salem, OR. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Fuller Theological Seminary.
Dr. Wang works at
Locations
-
1
Adagio Therapy Center, LLC388 State St Ste 707, Salem, OR 97301 Directions (818) 253-9264
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Kaiser Permanente
- LifeWise
- Medicaid of Oregon
- Medicare
- Moda Health
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wang?
Martha is so nice and thorough. Our time with her has been very helpful.
About Dr. Martha Wang, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- 10 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
- 1285942334
Education & Certifications
- Oregon Youth Authority
- Pacific Clinics
- Fuller Theological Seminary
- Scripps College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wang works at
Dr. Wang speaks Mandarin.
Dr. Wang has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.