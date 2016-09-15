Dr. Martha Wright, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wright is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Martha Wright, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Martha Wright, PHD is a Psychologist in Clarkston, MI.
Dr. Wright works at
Locations
Clarkston Family Therapists LLC5639 Sashabaw Rd, Clarkston, MI 48346 Directions (248) 922-9077
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Martha is the best therapist I have ever seen. She helped me change my life for the better! I'm a better mother and happier person.She is kind and listens to you and gives me ideas for solutions to resolve my issues. Some therapist just talk and never help you change your life for the better which she had done with me. If you want the best see Martha and her wonderful staff at the front desk.
About Dr. Martha Wright, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1033290846
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wright accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wright has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Wright. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wright.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wright, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wright appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.