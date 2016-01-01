See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in New York, NY
Dr. Martin Aviles, OD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Martin Aviles, OD

Optometry
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Martin Aviles, OD

Dr. Martin Aviles, OD is an Optometrist in New York, NY. 

Dr. Aviles works at WILLIAM F RYAN COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTER in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Optometrists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Devin Singh, OD
Dr. Devin Singh, OD
5.0 (2)
View Profile
Dr. Shilpa Trivedi, OD
Dr. Shilpa Trivedi, OD
4.3 (12)
View Profile
Dr. Mark Bryant, OD
Dr. Mark Bryant, OD
4.9 (594)
View Profile

Dr. Aviles' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ryan Chelsea Clinton Community Health
    645 10th Ave, New York, NY 10036 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 265-4500
  2. 2
    Nena Health Council
    279 E 3rd St, New York, NY 10009 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 477-8500
  3. 3
    Avantus Upper Manhattan Dialysis Center
    801 Amsterdam Ave, New York, NY 10025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 316-8300
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Aviles?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Martin Aviles, OD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Martin Aviles, OD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Aviles to family and friends

    Dr. Aviles' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Aviles

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Martin Aviles, OD.

    About Dr. Martin Aviles, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1326063702
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Martin Aviles, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aviles is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Aviles has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Aviles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Aviles works at WILLIAM F RYAN COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTER in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Aviles’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Aviles. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aviles.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aviles, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aviles appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Martin Aviles, OD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.