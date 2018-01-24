See All Psychologists in Morgantown, WV
Dr. Martin Boone, PHD

Psychology
2.8 (6)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Martin Boone, PHD is a Psychologist in Morgantown, WV. 

Dr. Boone works at Neuro Psychology Group Of West Virginia PLLC in Morgantown, WV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Neuropsychology Group of West Virginia Pllc
    9000 Coombs Farm Rd Ste 202, Morgantown, WV 26508 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 554-0504
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 24, 2018
    Dr. Boone was very friendly. He spoke to my child first, and treated him respectfully. Then he spoke with me and was very helpful in explaining things and answering my questions. My only complaint is that he was late starting the appointment by about 30-40 minutes, and he was late on the follow-up call by about 30 minutes. Otherwise, I have no complaints and would recommend him to anyone based on my interactions with him and his staff.
    About Dr. Martin Boone, PHD

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1538139902
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Martin Boone, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Boone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Boone works at Neuro Psychology Group Of West Virginia PLLC in Morgantown, WV. View the full address on Dr. Boone’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Boone. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boone.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

