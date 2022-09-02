Dr. Martin Brussels, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brussels is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Martin Brussels, OD
Overview of Dr. Martin Brussels, OD
Dr. Martin Brussels, OD is an Optometrist in Sun City, AZ. They graduated from SOUTHERN COLLEGE OF OPTOMETRY.
Dr. Brussels works at
Dr. Brussels' Office Locations
-
1
Sun City Del Webb14820 N Del Webb Blvd, Sun City, AZ 85351 Directions (602) 654-0167Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Admar
- Advantra
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- Arizona State Physicians Association (ASPA)
- Avesis
- AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Benesight
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
- Bridgeway Health Solutions
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- EyeMed Vision Care
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- Gila River HealthCare
- Health Choice of Arizona
- Health Net of Arizona, Inc.
- HealthStar
- Humana
- Indian Health Service
- Maricopa Health Plan
- Mercy Care
- MultiPlan
- National Preferred Provider Network
- Nationwide
- Opticare
- Phoenix Health Plan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Pyramid Life
- Spectera
- Starmark
- Superior Vision
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Today's Options
- Triwest
- Uniform Medical Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- University of Arizona Health Plans
- Vision Benefits of America
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brussels?
I have been coming to Dr. Brussels for well over a decade. He has taken care of my glaucoma and has kept it stable. He has always addressed any concerns or questions I might have. He is very professional and is the only doctor I have that I look forward to seeing. I appreciate all the years of care he has provided as well as his friendship.
About Dr. Martin Brussels, OD
- Optometry
- English
- Male
- 1043277718
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHERN COLLEGE OF OPTOMETRY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brussels has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brussels accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Brussels using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Brussels has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brussels works at
246 patients have reviewed Dr. Brussels. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brussels.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brussels, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brussels appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.