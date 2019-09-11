See All Physicians Assistants in Riverview, FL
Martin Burke, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (27)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Martin Burke, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Riverview, FL. 

Martin Burke works at Sunshine Pulmonary & Sleep Medicine in Riverview, FL with other offices in Brandon, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Adventhealth Medical Group Family
    13007 Summerfield Square Dr, Riverview, FL 33578 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 685-0306
  2. 2
    Suncoast Skin Solutions
    500 Vonderburg Dr Ste 115W, Brandon, FL 33511 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 685-0306
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Ratings & Reviews
    About Martin Burke, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1689919136
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Martin Burke has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Martin Burke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    27 patients have reviewed Martin Burke. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Martin Burke.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Martin Burke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Martin Burke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

