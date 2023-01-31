Dr. Martin Carpenter, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carpenter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Martin Carpenter, OD
Overview of Dr. Martin Carpenter, OD
Dr. Martin Carpenter, OD is an Optometrist in Fairmont, WV.
Dr. Carpenter's Office Locations
Fairmont Eye Care Inc.709 Morgantown Ave, Fairmont, WV 26554 Directions (304) 366-4721
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Professional staff, welcoming. Very knowledgeable. Take their time and make sure you understand and are confortable.
About Dr. Martin Carpenter, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1417956210
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carpenter has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carpenter accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carpenter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Carpenter. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carpenter.
