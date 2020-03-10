See All Psychologists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Martin Cheatle, PHD

Psychology
5.0 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Martin Cheatle, PHD is a Psychologist in Philadelphia, PA. 

Dr. Cheatle works at PENN Pain Medicine in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Wyomissing, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    PENN Pain Medicine
    1840 South St, Philadelphia, PA 19146 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 893-7246
    Behavioral Medicine Center Pain Management Program
    560 Van Reed Rd, Wyomissing, PA 19610 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (484) 628-4951

  • Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania

Occupational Therapy
Pain Disorder
Pain Management
Occupational Therapy
Pain Disorder
Pain Management

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    Mar 10, 2020
    Dr Cheatle is a guiding light to assist you to change unhealthy emotions. He is trustworthy and gives you practical suggestions based in science and experience to help you change your behaviors. He is genuinely vested in you to succeed in your life changes. Easy, relaxed communication experience. I would highly recommend.
    Dr B — Mar 10, 2020
    About Dr. Martin Cheatle, PHD

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1548262629
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • California State University
