Dr. Martin Donaldson, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Donaldson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Martin Donaldson, DC
Overview
Dr. Martin Donaldson, DC is a Chiropractor in Nampa, ID. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Western States Chiropractic College.
Dr. Donaldson works at
Locations
-
1
Gunnell Family Chiropractic LLC1203 10th St S, Nampa, ID 83651 Directions (208) 467-6567
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicaid of Idaho
- MultiPlan
- PacificSource
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- SelectHealth
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Donaldson?
About Dr. Martin Donaldson, DC
- Chiropractic
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1679632566
Education & Certifications
- Western States Chiropractic College
- Northwest Nazarene University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Donaldson accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Donaldson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Donaldson works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Donaldson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Donaldson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Donaldson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Donaldson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.