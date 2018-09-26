Dr. Martin Magy, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Magy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Martin Magy, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Martin Magy, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Vista, CA.
Dr. Magy works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Deborah Young M.d. A.p.c.2023 W Vista Way Ste K2, Vista, CA 92083 Directions (760) 941-6062
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Magy?
Dr. Magy is very understanding and sincerely interested in helping people dealing with chronic pain. If you are tired of seeing a specialist for one part of your injury and another specialist for a different body part - Schedule a visit with Dr. Magy. I call him the "Quarterback of Chronic Pain". He looks at ALL of your injuries both physical and mental and pieces it all together like a complex puzzle and seeks closure for you. In my case it is "Am I going to be like this for the rest of my life
About Dr. Martin Magy, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1871690594
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Magy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Magy works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Magy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Magy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Magy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Magy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.