Dr. Martin Seitz, PHD
Dr. Martin Seitz, PHD is a Psychologist in Lexington, KY.
Access Wellness Group2401 Regency Rd Ste 101, Lexington, KY 40503 Directions (859) 309-0309Monday9:00am - 4:45pmTuesday9:00am - 4:45pmWednesday9:00am - 4:45pmThursday9:00am - 4:45pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Aetna
- American CareSource
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Dr. Seitz has been the perfect fit for my needs at this time in my life. He has been very sincere and encouraging during each session. He provides excellent suggestions and ideas to help me reach my personal goals. I would highly recommend Dr. Seitz.
- Eisenhower Army Medical Center (EAMC)- APA-approved Clinical Psychology Internship; Rank= Captain
Dr. Seitz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Seitz accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Seitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Seitz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seitz.
