Martina Chwascinska-Szarek, CNM

Midwifery
3.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
7 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Martina Chwascinska-Szarek, CNM

Martina Chwascinska-Szarek, CNM is a Midwife in Santa Cruz, CA. They specialize in Midwifery, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from U C S F Medical Center and is affiliated with Dominican Hospital.

Martina Chwascinska-Szarek works at Dignity Health Medical Group - Dominican in Santa Cruz, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Martina Chwascinska-Szarek's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Medical Group - Dominican
    1505 Soquel Dr Ste 5A, Santa Cruz, CA 95065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breastfeeding Counseling
Delivery Complications
False Labor
Treatment frequency



Breastfeeding Counseling Chevron Icon
Delivery Complications Chevron Icon
False Labor Chevron Icon
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
Labor Pain Chevron Icon
Normal Labor Chevron Icon
Premature Labor Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 04, 2021
    Martina delivered my baby when the pandemic first started. I tried to get a chance to get back in touch with her but found out that she left. She is professional and compassionate and knowledgeable. I really hope to see her again.
    Bonnie — Oct 04, 2021
    Photo: Martina Chwascinska-Szarek, CNM
    About Martina Chwascinska-Szarek, CNM

    • Midwifery
    • 7 years of experience
    • English, Polish and Spanish
    • Female
    • 1174067870
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • U C S F Medical Center
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Dominican Hospital

