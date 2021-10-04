Overview of Martina Chwascinska-Szarek, CNM

Martina Chwascinska-Szarek, CNM is a Midwife in Santa Cruz, CA. They specialize in Midwifery, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from U C S F Medical Center and is affiliated with Dominican Hospital.



Martina Chwascinska-Szarek works at Dignity Health Medical Group - Dominican in Santa Cruz, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.