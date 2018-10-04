See All Family Doctors in Seattle, WA
Marty Couret, ARNP

Family Medicine
4.4 (7)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Marty Couret, ARNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Nursing and is affiliated with St. Anne Hospital.

Marty Couret works at Franciscan Medical Clinic - West Seattle in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Franciscan Medical Clinic - West Seattle
    4550 Fauntleroy Way SW Ste 100, Seattle, WA 98126

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
Headache
Hypertension
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 04, 2018
    My provider was out of the office. I haven't seen Marty before. I felt completely comfortable with Marty and his staff. They showed compassion and listened to all my concerns, and went over each one with me. Thank you for all your help! You're very professional and I would definitely recommend you to others.
    Whitney in Seattle — Oct 04, 2018
    About Marty Couret, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1699768648
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Vanderbilt University School of Nursing
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Anne Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Marty Couret, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Marty Couret is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Marty Couret has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Marty Couret has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Marty Couret works at Franciscan Medical Clinic - West Seattle in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Marty Couret’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Marty Couret. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Marty Couret.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Marty Couret, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Marty Couret appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

