Marty Couret, ARNP
Offers telehealth
Marty Couret, ARNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Nursing and is affiliated with St. Anne Hospital.
Marty Couret works at
Franciscan Medical Clinic - West Seattle4550 Fauntleroy Way SW Ste 100, Seattle, WA 98126 Directions
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
My provider was out of the office. I haven't seen Marty before. I felt completely comfortable with Marty and his staff. They showed compassion and listened to all my concerns, and went over each one with me. Thank you for all your help! You're very professional and I would definitely recommend you to others.
- Family Medicine
- English
- Male
- Vanderbilt University School of Nursing
- St. Anne Hospital
