Marty Couret, ARNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Nursing and is affiliated with St. Anne Hospital.



Marty Couret works at Franciscan Medical Clinic - West Seattle in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.