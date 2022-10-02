See All Urologists in Mansfield, TX
Marva Durgin, FNP-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Marva Durgin, FNP-C

Urology
5.0 (1)
Map Pin Small Mansfield, TX
Accepting new patients
Brought to you by

Overview of Marva Durgin, FNP-C

Marva Durgin, FNP-C is an Urology Specialist in Mansfield, TX. 

Marva Durgin works at USMD Mansfield Urology Clinic in Mansfield, TX with other offices in Midlothian, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Marva Durgin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    USMD Mansfield Urology Clinic
    252 Matlock Rd Ste 248, Mansfield, TX 76063 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 778-0487
  2. 2
    USMD Midthlothian Clinic
    4430 E Main St Ste 100, Midlothian, TX 76065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 769-7259
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Marva Durgin?

    Oct 02, 2022
    I have only good to say about Marva Durgin. She is very professional, yet she is a caring person. She listens to what I have to say, and she explains to me exactly what I'm experiencing.
    Gregory Peterson — Oct 02, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Marva Durgin, FNP-C
    How would you rate your experience with Marva Durgin, FNP-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Marva Durgin to family and friends

    Marva Durgin's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Marva Durgin

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Marva Durgin, FNP-C.

    About Marva Durgin, FNP-C

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1083998355
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Marva Durgin, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Marva Durgin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Marva Durgin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Marva Durgin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Marva Durgin has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Marva Durgin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Marva Durgin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Marva Durgin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.