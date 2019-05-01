Dr. Berman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marvin Berman, PHD
Overview
Dr. Marvin Berman, PHD is a Psychologist in Roseville, CA.
Dr. Berman works at
Locations
Kathleen Van Wie Lcsw Inc775 Sunrise Ave Ste 120, Roseville, CA 95661 Directions (916) 554-0664
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
Lovely man that really helped me out during a particularly stressful period in my life. Easy to work with , super accommodating, very insightful, really listens, and looks at you as a whole person and is not judgmental of your lifestyle choices or identity.
About Dr. Marvin Berman, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1104999556
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Berman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.